(Update) David Hunter released from jail after manslaughter sentencing

David Hunter, a British permanent resident of Cyprus, has been sentenced to two years in jail for killing his terminally ill wife but was released after authorities took into account his time spent in custody.

The incident took place in December 2021 at the couple’s home in Paphos. Janice, 74, had reportedly pleaded with her husband, 76, to end her life as she suffered from blood cancer.

Represented by Michael Polak, the director of Justice Abroad, Hunter’s defence argued for a suspended sentence, making it a unique legal case in the country. During the trial, Hunter stated that his motive was to free his wife from her suffering caused by her deteriorating health conditions. He claimed that Janice had expressed her desire to die, and he acted out of love to fulfil her wish.

According to Hunter’s testimony, his wife had become “hysterical,” which led him to eventually comply with her request. He demonstrated in court how he held his hands over her mouth and nose to grant her wish.

After the incident, Hunter attempted to take his own life by overdosing on medication, but paramedics intervened in time to save him.

