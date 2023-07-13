Up to €5,000 fine for damaging traffic cameras or obstructing their operation

A hefty fine of €5,000 will be imposed to those causing damage to traffic cameras but also to ones obstructing their smooth operation, Philenews reports.

Citing Traffic Police insiders the report also said that a draft bill includes this provision along with that of a text message being sent to violators’ mobile phones.

The strong action follows recent incidents where drivers parked their vehicles behind vans with hand-held mobile cameras so as to prevent the photographing of offending drivers.

Sending a text message with solve the tactic of thousands of violators drivers who when they realise that the registered letter notice sent from the post office is for a camera fine they refuse to receive it.

Another change will be in the way companies will notify their driver who has been fined. Now this is done via letters which is a time-consuming process and the amendment provides that this will be carried out electronically.