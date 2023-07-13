NewsLocalUp to €5,000 fine for damaging traffic cameras or obstructing their operation

Up to €5,000 fine for damaging traffic cameras or obstructing their operation

Cameras
Cameras

A hefty fine of €5,000 will be imposed to those causing damage to traffic cameras but also to ones obstructing their smooth operation, Philenews reports.

Citing Traffic Police insiders the report also said that a draft bill includes this provision along with that of a text message being sent to violators’ mobile phones.

The strong action follows recent incidents where drivers parked their vehicles behind vans with hand-held mobile cameras so as to prevent the photographing of offending drivers.

Sending a text message with solve the tactic of thousands of violators drivers who when they realise that the registered letter notice sent from the post office is for a camera fine they refuse to receive it.

Another change will be in the way companies will notify their driver who has been fined. Now this is done via letters which is a time-consuming process and the amendment provides that this will be carried out electronically.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous article
Oroklini: €50m development plan, construction to begin in 2024
Next article
House plenum most likely to postpone crucial foreclosures bill’s voting

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros