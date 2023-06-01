Unsolved 2012 traffic death: Police willing to reopen case, will talk with victim’s family

Police will schedule a meeting with the family of the late Andreas Loizou and, based on any new information, will reopen the case file of the fatal traffic collision which remains unsolved since 2012, police spokesperson Christos Andreou said on Thursday.

Andreou was responding to a letter Loizou’s family published yesterday, requesting the reopening of the case after the incident resurfaced on social media recently on the back of allegations of a cover-up because of the involvement of the daughter of a high-profile politician in the accident.

The letter wrote that police lied when making statements to the media claiming that there were only two witnesses in the accident and that members of the force had visited the family several times to take statements.

Responding, Christos Andreou stated that the announcement issued by police on March 23, 2023, does not mention witnesses “who are definitely not just two,” nor did it mention making contact with the family.

He further noted that, according to the information obtained from the investigator of the case, authorities met with members of the family at least three times, and there was almost daily communication with another relative.

Police, he went on, investigated the case, compiled a file, and arrested an individual who, however, was not brought to trial as examinations revealed that they were not the primary cause of the fatal collision.

“We are willing to schedule a meeting with the family, and if there is anything new, we will definitely review and investigate the case,” said Andreou, reiterating the appeal to anyone with any relevant information on the accident to contact police.

The accident occurred under the overhead bridge on the Limassol-Nicosia highway, on the main road towards Mouttagiaka during the early morning hours of September 2, 2012. According to police, a car driven by an unidentified woman, in an attempt to overtake two motorcycles, entered the opposite lane, causing a vehicle driven by a 21-year-old to swerve.

In an attempt to avoid the collision, the 21-year-old initially moved to the left and hit a motorcycle driven by Loizou, 17, who succumbed to his injuries a few days later.

The case has resurfaced on social media on the back of allegations saying that the incident was covered up because the unidentified woman who caused the 21-year-old to swerve and hit Loizou, is the daughter of a high-profile politician.

Moreover, persons who helped conceal the case were rewarded with political posts and promotions, the allegations say.

A statement issued on the Cyprus Police website the day after the accident said that the driver who pulled into the opposite lane on September 2, inadvertently causing Loizou’s death, was driving a light-coloured A3 or A4 Audi convertible. However, the next day, police issued a new statement saying that the car could have been of a different make.

Both statements are now missing from the police’s website.

The force has said that this is due to an update.

