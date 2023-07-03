Unopposed Koumas reelected as CFA president

NewsLocalUnopposed Koumas reelected as CFA president

Giorgos Koumas has been reelected president of the Cyprus Football Association, as he was the only candidate who submitted a nomination for the position.

The nomination period ended on Monday, July 3, therefore Koumas will serve another term as head of Cypriot football between 2023-2027.

The declaration ceremony will take place next Monday, July 10, during the annual general assembly of the Association.

Koumas’ candidacy is supported by 15 out of the 17 members of the general assembly.

This will be his second term in the position. He was first elected in March 2018, following the passing of Kostakis Koutsokoumnis.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
