Unlikely immunity of controversial MP Themistocleous to be lifted over ‘abusive remarks’

The Legal Service is unlikely to appeal to the Supreme Court over the issue of lifting the immunity of controversial independent MP Andreas Themistocleous for ‘abusive remark’ he has made against a female colleague.

This is what Philenews reported on Thursday citing insiders who also said the Service had examined the consequences of various possibilities before reaching the above conclusion.

A few months bac, Greens MP Alexandra Attalidou filed a complaint before the Police alleging that Themistocleous had made ‘abusive remarks’ against her.

The controversy revolved around a Facebook post made by Themistocleous, replying to Attalidou’s earlier post where she welcomed the passage of legislation criminalising ‘conversion therapies’ on LGBT people.

Themistocleous, who obviously had voted against the legislation, wrote sarcastically: “It looks like the three blacks never showed up after all.”

Attalidou immediately filed a complaint with the Police and also reported the matter to the House Ethics Committee where they both got summoned to give their accounts.

At the same time, the Police cybercrime unit collected material published on social media between the two MPs, and consulted the Attorney General before proceeding.

These were brought before the Legal Service to determine whether Themistocleous’ post was racist, hate speech, or something else.

And whether it is justified to start removing the independent MP’s immunity, as was done in the past for traffic offences.