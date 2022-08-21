University of Cyprus to honor Patriarch Bartholomew

A delegation of the University of Cyprus will soon travel to Constantinople aiming to carry out a decision that had been made in 2015, however, has never been realized due to various circumstances. So, the current Rector of the University decided that it was time to implement this decision and award the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew the title of Honorary Professor of the University’s Department of Philosophy.

This is a historic event that will take place during a special ceremony on 10 September at the Patriarchate of Constantinople and will makr the beginning of the new academic year for the University of Cyprus.