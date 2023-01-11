University of Cyprus scientists develop nanotechnology to treat breast cancer

Scientists at the University of Cyprus have prepared nanotechnology which can be used for breast cancer treatments.

According to a press release, the scientists developed polymeric nanoparticles for the planned transfer of the antihistamine substance Tranilast to the cancerous breast tumour.

In new research recently published in the international journal ‘Nature Communications,’ a special approach is proposed in an attempt to deal with the condition of triple-negative breast cancer. It is noted that triple-negative breast cancer is an aggressive form of cancer that accounts for 10-20% of breast cancer cases.

These tumours are usually more aggressive and have a worse prognosis than other types of breast cancer, with in an increased rate of metastasis.

It is added that studies carried out at the Cancer Biophysics Laboratory of the University of Cyprus, led by Associate Professor Triantafyllos Stylianopoulos of the Department of Mechanical and Manufacturing Engineering, demonstrated that the substance tranilast suppresses the production of structural elements of the tumour microenvironment, such as collagen and hyaluronic acid.

These elements, the announcement continues, cause the creation of a dense cancerous mass that prevents the anticancer drug from reaching the cancer cells in sufficient quantities to eliminate them.

It is also reported that the tranilast nanoparticles were developed in collaboration with the Cancer Biophysics Laboratory of the University of Cyprus and the research group of Associate Professor Oresio Cabral of the University of Tokyo. The first authors in the study are researchers from the University of Cyprus, Dr Myrofora Panagi and Dr Photios Bekris.

The Cancer Biophysics Laboratory of the University of Cyprus, the announcement continues, in collaboration with the Oncology Center of the Bank of Cyprus and the German Oncology Center is working to transfer the expertise of the ultrasound elastography method to cancer patients.

The research received funding from the European Research Council and the Cyprus Research and Innovation Foundation.