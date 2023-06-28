University of Cyprus rises 105 places in QS World University Rankings

The University of Cyprus (UCY) rose a whole 105 places in the QS World University Rankings for 2024.

The university now occupies the 368th position with an overall rating of 30.1/100, scoring particularly high in the categories of “citation per faculty” (77.8/100) and “international faculty ratio” (92.9/100).

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) retained its place as the top university in the world in 2024, followed by Cambridge, Oxford, Harvard and Stanford.

Founded in 1989, the public University of Cyprus has around 7,000 students, 113 laboratories and 800 staff members, employed in its eight faculties and 22 departments.

The QS World University Rankings is regarded as one of the most widely read university rankings guides in the world.

Read more: