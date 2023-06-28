NewsLocalUniversity of Cyprus rises 105 places in QS World University Rankings

University of Cyprus rises 105 places in QS World University Rankings

University Of Cyprus Ucy
University Of Cyprus Ucy

The University of Cyprus (UCY) rose a whole 105 places in the QS World University Rankings for 2024.

The university now occupies the 368th position with an overall rating of 30.1/100, scoring particularly high in the categories of “citation per faculty” (77.8/100) and “international faculty ratio” (92.9/100).

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) retained its place as the top university in the world in 2024, followed by Cambridge, Oxford, Harvard and Stanford.

Founded in 1989, the public University of Cyprus has around 7,000 students, 113 laboratories and 800 staff members, employed in its eight faculties and 22 departments.

The QS World University Rankings is regarded as one of the most widely read university rankings guides in the world.

Read more:

University of Nicosia rises to top 501-600 Universities in the world

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
Cyprus brain drain concerning, says House President
Next article
Cabinet to take measures strengthening interdepartmental coordination on sanctions

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros