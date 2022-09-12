NewsLocalUnite Cyprus Now calls for release of detained G/C activist in occupied...

Unite Cyprus Now calls for release of detained G/C activist in occupied north

Unite Cyprus Now (UCN) called for the release of Greek-Cypriot peace activist Andreas Soudjis who has been detained in the occupied north since August 30.

In an announcement on Monday, the organisation said that UCN activists attended both of his hearings, and have been in direct contact with his lawyer and family since his arrest.

“While the investigation continues and no charges have yet been pressed against him, the duration of his custody and the way he is personally attacked in the press violate his basic human rights, especially the right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty; and continue to poison the existing climate in Cyprus,” UCN said.

“This alone should have been a reason for his release since no charges have been pressed against him within a reasonable amount of time,” it added.

Soudjis was arrested on suspicion of espionage for allegedly using a walkie-talkie. His lawyer, Odgel Polili said that Soudjis used the device to stay in communication with his friends, as phones connected on a Greek Cypriot mobile network face coverage problems in the north.

According to reports, Soudjis was arrested at the Pergamos checkpoint on August 30.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
