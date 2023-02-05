Unidentified perpetrators steal money at gunpoint

Police in Nicosia are investigating a case of armed robbery. Specifically, at around 11 last night, according to a complaint made to the police, two unidentified persons entered an establishment in Nicosia and at gunpoint took a sum of money from the cash register.

At the time, an employee was inside the establishment. The two perpetrators are described as being of normal build, approximately 1.70-1.75 m tall, and wearing motorcycle helmets, gloves, and black clothes. One of them was wearing red trainers.

Nicosia CID is investigating the case.