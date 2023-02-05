NewsLocalUnidentified perpetrators steal money at gunpoint

Unidentified perpetrators steal money at gunpoint

Boy opens fire in school in northern Mexico

Police in Nicosia are investigating a case of armed robbery. Specifically, at around 11 last night, according to a complaint made to the police, two unidentified persons entered an establishment in Nicosia and at gunpoint took a sum of money from the cash register.

At the time, an employee was inside the establishment. The two perpetrators are described as being of normal build, approximately 1.70-1.75 m tall, and wearing motorcycle helmets, gloves, and black clothes. One of them was wearing red trainers.

Nicosia CID is investigating the case.

By gavriella
Previous article
Averof Neofytou: People will choose stability and security (video)
Next article
Chief returning officer receives complaint about photographing ballot

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros