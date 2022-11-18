UNIC ranks among top universities in the world in 5 subject areas

University of Nicosia (UNIC) ranked among the top universities in the world in five subject areas, in the 2023 Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings.

In the latest THE rankings, UNIC was placed among the Top 151–175 in the world in Business and Economics, and among the Top 176–200 universities in the world in Education.

Correspondingly, the results place UNIC as #35 in the European Union and as #1 in Cyprus and Greece, in the subject area of Business and Economics.

In the subject area of Education, UNIC ranks #40 in the European Union and #1 in Cyprus and Greece (sharing this position with the University of Cyprus).

Additionally, the latest results of the THE World University Rankings by Subject rank the University of Nicosia (UNIC) among the:

Top 251–300 universities in the world for Psychology

universities in the world for Top 501–600 universities in the world for Clinical and Health

universities in the world for Top 501–600 universities in the world for Social Sciences

Correspondingly, the results place UNIC as:

#69 in the European Union, and #2 in Cyprus and Greece, in Psychology

#142 in the European Union, #2 in Cyprus, and #6 in Cyprus and Greece, in Clinical and Health

#132 in the European Union, #3 in Cyprus, and #6 in Cyprus and Greece, in Social Sciences

The table below summarizes the University rankings in these five subject areas.

Subject Cyprus Cyprus and Greece European Union Worldwide Business & Economics 1 1 35 151-175 Education 1* 1* 40 176-200 Psychology 2 2 69 251-300 Clinical & Health 2 6 142 501-600 Social Sciences 3 6 132 501-600

* sharing position with the University of Cyprus.

“This massive honour for the respective Schools and our University more broadly, deservedly reflects the Schools’ high-quality output in teaching and learning, research and innovation, as well as contribution to society, and is the result of the outstanding work of our dedicated and internationally acclaimed teaching and research staff,” said Professor Philippos Pouyioutas, Rector of the University.

The Times Higher Education World University Rankings is one of the best-known and most influential university classification systems in the world.

The results of the subject rankings are the latest in a succession of distinctions bestowed on UNIC by Times Higher Education, chief of which is ranking the University among the Top 501-600 universities in the world by its flagship World University Rankings for 2023.

Along with its inclusion in the Top 501-600 universities in the world, UNIC was ranked: