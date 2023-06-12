UNIC 12th in Europe for Good Health and Well-being -THE Impact Rankings

The University of Nicosia (UNIC) ranked as the top university in Cyprus and the 12th in Europe for the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal Good Health and Well-being (SDG3), in the Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings 2023.

The 2023 Impact Rankings evaluated universities based on various key indicators related to SDG3. These indicators encompassed factors such as paper views on good health and well-being, clinical citations, publications on good health and well-being, the number of students graduating in health professions, collaborations and health services, a UNIC press release noted.

Noteworthy initiatives and programmes of the Schools that contributed to its exceptional performance in SDG3 include:

University Medical Centre serving the needs of the Institution and the local community

Strategic partnerships with health institutions in Cyprus, rest of Europe, North America and the Middle East

The Medical School flagship Mobile Clinic programme, offering free diagnostic services to remote communities and vulnerable groups of people

Sexual and reproductive health care services provided to students

Mental Health Support provided by the Centre for Therapy, Training and Research (KESY).

Commenting on the results, the Executive Vice President of UNIC Health, Professor Andreas Charalambous, stated: “This prestigious ranking is a testament to our dedicated faculty, staff, and students who work tirelessly towards improving healthcare systems and promoting wellness on a local and global scale. We remain focused in our mission to drive impactful research, nurture future healthcare leaders, and contribute to a healthier, equitable and more sustainable world.”

On behalf of the Medical School, its Dean, Professor Adonis Ioannides stated: “The latest impact rankings reflect the incredibly hard work and dedication of the Medical School team towards the promotion of good health and well-being of the population. This is a key pillar of the School’s mission and is reflected in various facets of our work. Examples include the ongoing support of underserved communities and the focus on health promotion through emphasis in our medical curricula, innovative research and dedicated outreach activities. I would like to warmly congratulate our faculty, staff and students for their contribution to this achievement.”