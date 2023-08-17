NewsLocalUNFICYP warns against unauthorised construction near Pyla buffer zone

UNFICYP warns against unauthorised construction near Pyla buffer zone

The United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP) is concerned by plans for unauthorised construction work by the Turkish Cypriot side inside the UN buffer zone, near Pyla, it said on Thursday.

In an announcement, UNFICYP warned against unauthorised construction activities inside the UN buffer zone and underlined the importance of respecting the mission’s mandated authority.

“UNFICYP has been engaging with both sides and made progress in fostering a mutually agreeable way forward in the Pyla/Pile area. UNFICYP calls on the Turkish Cypriot side to continue these efforts before construction work in Pyla/Pile commences,” it stressed.

The force is continuing to monitor the situation closely to ensure that calm and stability are maintained, it added.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Taste

