UNFICYP received no notification from occupied north regarding request for agreement

The UN peacekeeping force in Cyprus (UNFICYP) has not received any official request from the “government” in the occupied north regarding a “status of forces agreement” with them, the force’s spokesperson, Aleem Siddique told CNA on Wednesday.

The force is aware of a request submitted at the UN Headquarters, Siddique said and reiterated that UNFICYP had not received any official notification from the Turkish Cypriot side on this issue, thus he could not comment.

Siddique was asked to comment on a report by the Turkish newspaper Hurriyet, in which ‘foreign minister’ Tahsin Ertugruloglu was quoted saying that if UNFICYP do not make an agreement with the breakaway state, then they will be asked to abandon their two stations in the north.

“The hospitality is over. Either they sign a military agreement with the ‘Turkish republic of northern Cyprus or they leave,” Ertugruloglu was reported saying by Hurriyet.

