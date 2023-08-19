UNFICYP ready to block unauthorised construction in Pyla, says spokesperson

The UN peacekeeping mission in Cyprus (UNFICYP) remains prepared to intervene if required to halt any unauthorised construction, according to a statement from the force’s spokesperson, Aleem Siddique, to the Cyprus News Agency (CNA) on Saturday morning.

The spokesperson was addressing the recent incident involving an attack on peacekeepers near Pyla within the buffer zone on Friday. The assault occurred as the peacekeepers attempted to deter unapproved construction efforts by personnel from the Turkish Cypriot puppet regime.

Siddique affirmed: “Our peacekeepers are monitoring the situation in the area. They are continuing patrolling the area and are on standby to take action if necessary to prevent any unauthorized construction from resuming.”

He further stated that the current situation in the area is stable, with no indications suggesting a restart of construction activities.