UNFICYP “not giving GC land to Turks for money,” spokesperson says

NewsLocalUNFICYP "not giving GC land to Turks for money," spokesperson says

The UN peacekeeping force in Cyprus (UNFICYP) has rejected allegations related to Greek Cypriot farmland inside the UN buffer zone in the Denia area as “false and misleading”, its spokesperson, Aleem Siddique, has said.

In a statement on “allegations made by Denia community leader that UNFICYP is giving Greek-Cypriot farmland to Turks for money” Siddique noted that “UNFICYP remains focused on working with both sides to prevent tensions and maintain the status quo across the buffer zone.”

“We reject allegations related to Greek-Cypriot farmland inside the UN buffer zone in the Denia area as false and misleading,” he added.

Siddique noted that “UNFICYP continues to work closely with both sides to monitor and protect the status of the area.”

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
