UNFICYP Head rejects accusations of bias against G/C side

The head of the peacekeeping force in Cyprus (UNFICYP), Colin Stewart, has categorically rejected statements attributed to him, which showed bias against the Republic of Cyprus, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

In particular, according to a press release by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Director General of the Ministry, Kornelios Korneliou, sent a letter to Colin Stewart, in response to allegations made by the Turkish Cypriot newspaper “Yeni Duzen” and references attributed to Stewart.

Yeni Duzen wrote that during a meeting in New York with Scandinavian country representatives of the UN and non-permanent members of the Security Council, Stewart had claimed that “the northern part of Cyprus has now been integrated economically and politically with Turkey. The Greek Cypriot side is the one that needs to act to change the situation. However, all they do is complain, condemn and accuse.”

However, in a press release on Friday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Stewart “categorically rejected the references attributed to him, noting that they do not correspond to reality.”

The UNFICYP head also reaffirmed to Korneliou his and the UN Mission in Cyprus’ commitment to the impartial and objective exercise of their mandate terms, the Ministry said.