UNFICYP doesn’t confirm what victim says in Potamia buffer zone shooting incident

Police investigations are underway in Sunday’s shooting incident targeting a Greek Cypriot in the buffer zone area of Potamia but the UN peacekeeping force in divided Cyprus do not confirm what the victim has said.

This is what Philenews reported on Tuesday, adding that the 39-year-old man who was injured on the shoulder said he and his group of friends were shot at by the Turkish military.

According to police, the Turkish army opened fire on a vehicle carrying the three Greek Cypriots at a buffer zone spot not patrolled by UN peacekeepers at the time around 3 pm.

Cyprus is divided since a 1974 invasion by Turkey which still maintains troops in the breakaway northern part of the island in full violation of law and order.

The condition of the wounded man is stable, according to police who also said the three Greek Cypriots had gone there to pick wild greens.

At the same time, Foreign Ministry spokesman Dimitris Demetriou on Monday said UNFICYP “does not confirm that the shooting came from a camp of the occupation army. Therefore, the Cyprus Police in cooperation with the United Nations are investigating the incident, so that we know the real reasons, the real circumstances under which it took place”.

Demetriou also said that there may be other issues in the case that need to be investigated.