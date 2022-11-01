Unemployment, sickness benefits to be paid faster after electronic submission of applications

Electronically-submitted approved applications for unemployment and sickness benefits will be paid within two months of submission – the latest, according to Deputy Minister for Research and Innovation Kyriacos Kokkinos.

Kokkinos also told the House Finance Committee currently debating the 2023 state budget that payments to eligible applicants will certainly be carried out faster from now on.

He also said the previous procedure provided that the sickness benefit was paid 12 months after the applications were submitted.

And that now the payments are made within three months but the aim is for these to be paid within one and a half month.

Moreover, for the unemployment benefits the goal is to be paid two months after the submission of the applications.

As for the procedure concerning statutory pensions this is also being redesigned, as today ten months may pass from the day applications are submitted.

In cases where a check is required, the allowances are not paid immediately. The , maternity allowance, however, is paid quickly.