Unemployment rose to year-high in December

December was the month with the highest number of registered unemployed persons in 2022, according to District Labour Offices data.
Specifically, the number of registered unemployed at the end of December 2022 reached 16,132 persons.
Based on the seasonally adjusted data that show the unemployment trend, the number of registered unemployed for December 2022 increased to 14,131 persons compared to 14,081 in the previous month.
In comparison with December 2021, an increase of 1,332 persons or 9.0% was recorded, attributed mainly to the sectors of accommodation and food service activities (an increase of 608), financial and insurance activities (an increase of 567), transportation and storage (a rise of 145), information and communication (an increase of 74) and human health and social work activities (an increase of 65).
|Table 1
|
Month and Year
|
Registered Unemployed – Actual Data
|
Registered Unemployed – Seasonally Adjusted Data
|
|
|2022
|
|
|December
|
16.132
|
14.131
|November
|
15.309
|
14.081
|October
|
11.183
|
13.733
|September
|
11.610
|
13.589
|August
|
14.961
|
14.051
|July
|
14.145
|
13.726
|June
|
12.332
|
13.442
|May
|
10.586
|
13.106
|April
|
11.664
|
13.168
|March
|
13.818
|
13.297
|February
|
15.364
|
13.377
|January
|
15.430
|
13.265
|2021
|
|
|December
|
14.800
|
13.047
|November
|
13.977
|
12.763
|October
|
10.974
|
12.890
|September
|
11.324
|
12.838
|August
|
16.281
|
16.145
|July
|
18.950
|
19.072
|June
|
26.694
|
27.749
|May
|
31.287
|
34.470
|April
|
32.186
|
33.311
|March
|
32.933
|
31.452
|February
|
32.789
|
30.671
|January
|
32.333
|
29.631
|2020
|
|
|December
|
33.382
|
29.731
|November
|
32.968
|
29.234
|
|
|Table 2
|
NaceRev.2
|
Economic Activity
|
Registered Unemployed
(actual data)
|
December
2021
|
November
2022
|
December
2022
|
A
|Agriculture, Forestry and Fishing
|
75
|
74
|
72
|
B
|Mining and Quarrying
|
19
|
10
|
15
|
C
|Manufacturing
|
805
|
784
|
784
|
D
|Electricity, Gas, Steam and Air Conditioning Supply
|
9
|
10
|
13
|
E
|Water Supply, Sewerage, Waste Management and Remediation Activities
|
41
|
27
|
30
|
F
|Construction
|
996
|
1.028
|
980
|
G
|Wholesale and Retail Trade, Repair of Motor Vehicles and Motorcycles
|
2.327
|
2.239
|
2.237
|
H
|Transportation and Storage
|
541
|
598
|
686
|
I
|Accommodation and Food Service Activities
|
4.436
|
4.544
|
5.044
|
J
|Information and Communication
|
313
|
395
|
387
|
K
|Financial and Insurance Activities
|
712
|
1.145
|
1.279
|
L
|Real Estate Activities
|
130
|
132
|
156
|
M
|Professional, Scientific and Technical Activities
|
784
|
814
|
778
|
N
|Administrative and Support Service Activities
|
655
|
640
|
686
|
O
|Public Administration and Defense, Compulsory Social Security
|
855
|
727
|
875
|
P
|Education
|
358
|
367
|
336
|
Q
|Human Health and Social Work Activities
|
263
|
342
|
328
|
R
|Arts, Entertainment and Recreation
|
312
|
302
|
321
|
S
|Other Service Activities
|
320
|
302
|
331
|
T
|Activities of Households
|
22
|
21
|
17
|
U
|Activities of Extra-territorial Organizations and Bodies
|
13
|
5
|
7
|
|Newcomers
|
814
|
803
|
770
|
|Total
|
14.800
|
15.309
|
16.132