InsiderBusinessUnemployment rose to year-high in December

Unemployment rose to year-high in December

Cystat: 6.3% unemployment in 4th quarter 2019

December was the month with the highest number of registered unemployed persons in 2022, according to District Labour Offices data.

Specifically, the number of registered unemployed at the end of December 2022 reached 16,132 persons.

Based on the seasonally adjusted data that show the unemployment trend, the number of registered unemployed for December 2022 increased to 14,131 persons compared to 14,081 in the previous month.

In comparison with December 2021, an increase of 1,332 persons or 9.0% was recorded, attributed mainly to the sectors of accommodation and food service activities (an increase of 608), financial and insurance activities (an increase of 567), transportation and storage (a rise of 145), information and communication (an increase of 74) and human health and social work activities (an increase of 65).

Table 1

Month and Year

Registered Unemployed – Actual Data

Registered Unemployed – Seasonally Adjusted Data
 

 

 
2022

 

 
December

16.132

14.131
November

15.309

14.081
October

11.183

13.733
September

11.610

13.589
August

14.961

14.051
July

14.145

13.726
June

12.332

13.442
May

10.586

13.106
April

11.664

13.168
March

13.818

13.297
February

15.364

13.377
January

15.430

13.265
2021

 

December

14.800

13.047
November

13.977

12.763
October

10.974

12.890
September

11.324

12.838
August

16.281

16.145
July

18.950

19.072
June

26.694

27.749
May

31.287

34.470
April

32.186

33.311
March

32.933

31.452
February

32.789

30.671
January

32.333

29.631
2020

 

December

33.382

29.731
November

32.968

29.234
 

Table 2

NaceRev.2

Economic Activity

Registered Unemployed    

(actual data)

December

2021

November

2022

December

2022

A

 Agriculture, Forestry and Fishing

75

74

72

B

 Mining and Quarrying

19

10

15

C

 Manufacturing

805

784

784

D

 Electricity, Gas, Steam and Air Conditioning Supply

9

10

13

E

 Water Supply, Sewerage, Waste Management and Remediation Activities

41

27

30

F

 Construction

996

1.028

980

G

 Wholesale and Retail Trade, Repair of Motor Vehicles and Motorcycles

2.327

2.239

2.237

H

 Transportation and Storage

541

598

686

I

 Accommodation and Food Service Activities

4.436

4.544

5.044

J

 Information and Communication

313

395

387

K

 Financial and Insurance Activities

712

1.145

1.279

L

 Real Estate Activities

130

132

156

M

 Professional, Scientific and Technical Activities

784

814

778

N

 Administrative and Support Service Activities

655

640

686

O

 Public Administration and Defense, Compulsory Social Security

855

727

875

P

 Education

358

367

336

Q

 Human Health and Social Work Activities

263

342

328

R

 Arts, Entertainment and Recreation

312

302

321

S

 Other Service Activities

320

302

331

T

 Activities of Households

22

21

17

U

 Activities of Extra-territorial Organizations and Bodies

13

5

7

Newcomers

814

803

770

Total

14.800     

15.309

16.132     

 

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
Putin sends new hypersonic cruise missiles to Atlantic
Next article
Renewal of vehicle registration permits through banks only online

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros