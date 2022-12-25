Undeclared workers found in hair salons and gyms

The Department of Labour Inspection carried out a series of targeted checks in hair salons and gyms across Cyprus in November, as part of its effort to locate undeclared work and enforce compliance with labour legislation.

Specifically, the Department conducted checks in 352 businesses in November, where it found eight undeclared self-employed persons and seven undocumented employees.

According to the legislation, when a person is found working undeclared with the Social Security services, an administrative fine of €500 multiplied by seven months is issued, unless it is proven by the employer that the period of the violation was shorter.

The nationwide telephone line 77778577 accepts anonymous complaints and information in connection with undeclared work or violations of labour law.