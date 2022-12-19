Uncertainty prevails day after elections for new Archbishop even though Limassol Bishop is by far most popular

The day after Greek Cypriots voted for the island’s new Archbishop uncertainty remained on Monday as who that will be even though Limassol Bishop Athanasios came first by far.

And this because the electoral process for a new Archbishop to head the Greek Orthodox Church of Cyprus provides that the popular vote is only the first stage.

It is the holy Synod that will have the final say even though Athanasios gathered as many votes as the two other bishops that followed him both managed to get together.

Athanasios got 35.68 per cent followed by Paphos Bishop Georgios with 18.39 and Tamasou Bishop Isaias with 18.10.

Following the election, a three-day objection period will follow, and the Holy Synod will have a five-day period to go through those objections.

After that, within three days, the Synod meets to select the next Archbishop – meaning a final decision by the end of December.

The one highly speculated to get the throne is Paphos Bishop Georgios.

However, there was not much interest among the voting public as turnout reached only 30.2 per cent.

This means that 165,750 people out of the 548,793 who were able to cast a vote, according to Archbishopric elections commissioner Ioannis Charilaou.

The new Archbishop will replace Chrysostomos II, who died on November 7 after a long battle with cancer.

According to a Holy Synod decision, Russian Orthodox Christians living in Cyprus were excluded from the elections.

The three bishops who did not make it to the next stage are Constantia-Famagusta’s Vasilios, Morphou’s Neofytos, and Kyrenia’s Chrysostomos.