UN Security Council to meet on January 30 to renew UNFICYP mandate

The UN Security Council will meet on January 30 to renew the mandate of the UN Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP), Japan’s Permanent Representative, Ambassador Kimihiro Ishikane, said on Tuesday, on the occasion of assuming the Presidency of the UN Security Council.

According to a press release by the Press and Information Office (PIO), Ishikane’s statements were made at the headquarters of the UN, during a press conference on the work programme of the Security Council for January.

Ishikane, among other things, said that the Security Council will meet on January 30 to renew the mandate of UNFICYP.