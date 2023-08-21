UN Security Council to discuss recent assault by Turks against peacekeepers in Pyla

The UN Security Council is scheduled to also discuss later on Monday last week’s assault by Turks against peacekeepers in divided Cyprus’ buffer zone near the mixed village of Pyla.

And the question is how Russia will react again considering that Moscow had already thwarted the issuance of a unanimous strong statement drafted by the Permanent Mission of the United Kingdom to the UN. The text had received approval from the United States and France.

The statement would have condemned the assault against the UN peacekeepers but reports said Russia requested a postponement of the release until Monday.

Russia’s traditionally good relations with Cyprus have thawed after the invasion of Ukraine and a perceived Cypriot shift towards the West.

Nicosia has embarked on a strong diplomatic course with Moscow since last week and Monday’s outcome in New York will be a crash test, insiders told Philenews.

At the same time, the Cabinet of Turkish President Racep Tayyip Erdogan is also meeting on Monday and Pyla is also on their agenda.

And – despite the worldwide condemnation -Turkish and Turkish Cypriot media reports say that road construction works on an unauthorised road in the buffer zone between Arsos and Pyla will continue at “normal rates” on Monday.

The three UN peacekeepers who sustained injuries following an attack by ‘police’ forces from the breakaway north last week have been released from hospital.

However, UN peacekeeping personnel remain in the area and are monitoring the work in stand-by position – ready to prevent any further violation of the status quo.

Cyprus is divided since a 1974 invasion by Turkey which still maintains troops in the breakaway northern part of the EU-member island.