UN: Secretary General will maintain dialogue with two sides

The Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, is positive for further meetings of the two sides at the United Nations and in Cyprus, his Deputy Spokesman Farhan Haq told the Cyprus News Agency (CNA).

Haq commended the recent “face-to-face” meeting between President Christodoulides and Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar, describing it as a significant step towards enhanced cooperation. He encouraged both parties to engage in constructive dialogue, emphasizing that such dialogue would lead to a mutually agreeable path.

When questioned about the Secretary General’s intentions regarding a meeting in September with the two parties, Farhan Haq stated that the Secretary-General’s mission of good offices remained actively involved in facilitating meetings and discussions at various levels, fostering contact and reconciliation between the communities.

Haq emphasised that the Secretary-General, his senior advisors, and his Deputy Special Adviser have maintained contact and dialogue with the parties, both at the United Nations Headquarters and during visits to the island.

He assured that these efforts would continue in the future, guided by relevant Security Council resolutions that have established United Nations parameters.

Highlighting the importance of the technical committees’ work in resolving crucial issues, Farhan Haq stressed the need to increase their efforts. He welcomed the continuation of the technical committees’ work following the change in Greek Cypriot leadership, as well as the commitment of both sides to accelerate the pace of their activities after the elections.

However, Haq noted that given the numerous pressing issues that could benefit from intra-island cooperation, the Secretary-General believes that the technical committees could do more.

Addressing the readiness of the two parties to engage in dialogue and find a mutually acceptable way forward on the Cyprus issue, the Deputy Spokesperson acknowledged that their underlying positions on the peace process remained significantly divergent.

However, he described the first face-to-face meeting between Nikos Christodoulides and Ersin Tatar as a positive step in establishing a connection between the two Cypriot leaders.

The Secretary-General encourages both leaders to actively seek mutually acceptable modalities for dialogue, as he considers this crucial for finding a mutually agreeable way forward.

Furthermore, the Secretary-General welcomes the establishment of a direct channel of communication between the two leaders as a means to build confidence and exchange views on day-to-day issues of mutual concern.

