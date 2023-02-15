NewsLocalUN ready to facilitate meeting between Christodoulides - Tatar

UN ready to facilitate meeting between Christodoulides – Tatar

Stewart
Stewart

Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General, Colin Stewart, said he is ready to facilitate a meeting between the president-elect of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides and Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar.

In a post on Twitter, UN Cyprus said Stewart spoke on Wednesday with Christodoulides whom he congratulated on his election.

It is also stated that Stewart reaffirmed his readiness to facilitate a meeting between Christodoulides and Tatar when convenient.

Read more:

Christodoulides tells Borrell he is ready to resume Cyprus problem talks

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
First shipment with humanitarian aid en route to Turkey, says UNFICYP

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros