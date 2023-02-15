UN ready to facilitate meeting between Christodoulides – Tatar

Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General, Colin Stewart, said he is ready to facilitate a meeting between the president-elect of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides and Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar.

In a post on Twitter, UN Cyprus said Stewart spoke on Wednesday with Christodoulides whom he congratulated on his election.

It is also stated that Stewart reaffirmed his readiness to facilitate a meeting between Christodoulides and Tatar when convenient.

