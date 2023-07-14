UN, EU taking steps to break Cyprus issue deadlock -CNA

The United Nations (UN) and the European Union (EU) are taking steps to revive the deadlock in the Cyprus problem by making contacts with Turkey, the Cyprus News Agency (CNA) reported, citing diplomatic sources.

CNA’s sources said that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has already engaged in high-level discussions with Turkish officials and is planning further meetings. The objective is to announce the appointment of a UN special envoy on Cyprus in September after a joint gathering at the UN General Assembly in New York, where Guterres is expected to meet with President Christodoulides and Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar. Additionally, a visit by a senior UN official to Cyprus is anticipated, possibly in July.

The Cyprus issue featured prominently in the bilateral meetings between President Erdogan and several world leaders on the sidelines of the NATO Summit in Vilnius, CNA reports. President Erdogan discussed the matter with European Council President Charles Michel, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

The sources highlighted that President Erdogan is keen on making immediate progress in EU-Turkey relations, particularly in areas of economic cooperation, considering the current state of Turkey’s economy. However, he has been informed that the course of EU-Turkey relations is closely tied to the Cyprus problem and the progress made on this front.

According to CNA’s sources, recent discussions indicate that Erdogan is open to resuming talks on the Cyprus issue. President Christodoulides has already been briefed on the meetings between officials in Vilnius and will receive further detailed updates during private discussions in Brussels.

CNA’s diplomatic sources also noted the unexpected issuance of a press statement by the UN Security Council, which touched upon the form of the solution and the appointment of an envoy.

