UN chief wants Secretariat officer to undertake task of Cyprus peace talks’ resumption

The UN Secretary General wants a senior officer of the Secretariat to undertake the negotiations task aiming towards the re-start of the long-stalled Cyprus peace process.

This is what Philenews reported on Tuesday adding that António Guterres’ intentions became clear after the recent visit to the divided island of a high-ranking UN officer.

Miroslav Jenca, Assistant Secretary-General for Europe, Central Asia and Americas in the United Nations Department of Political Affairs, met the two leaders in Nicosia on Friday. It is not clear whether he will undertake this role.

The assigned UN official will undertake a fact-finding mission to ascertain how to establish the necessary conditions for the resumption of talks based on UN Security Council resolutions and on the terms set by the Secretary-General’s mandate.

The thorny issue of the appointment of a special envoy by UN was also discussed. The Turkish side objects to such as appointment since it now demands that reunification talks have a different basis.

And that rather than one based on UN resolution, it should now be based on a two-state solution – something that it is unacceptable.

In July, Security Council members are expected to receive a briefing in consultations on the situation in Cyprus. The Council is expected to renew UNFICYP’s mandate ahead of its 31 July expiry.

The Council is unlikely to initiate drastic changes to the mission’s mandate and size. Council members will encourage the Secretary-General to continue working with the parties to find common ground for formal negotiations to commence.