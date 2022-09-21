Ultimatum sent to Attorney General over dead soldier damning report

The lawyer representing the family of Thanasis Nicolaou – the soldier apparently murdered 17 years ago while serving his mandatory service in Cyprus – has sent an ultimatum to the Attorney General.

Loukis Loukaides demands a copy of a recently-completed damning investigation report into the case which was quickly sealed and described as a suicide by army and police authorities to also be sent to the family.

And he warned in a new letter that legal measures against the Attorney General’s Office will be taken if this is not done within 10 days, Philenews reported on Wednesday.

The leaked letter is titled: “Failure to deliver the findings to the family of murdered Thanasis Nicolaou.” The soldier was found dead under a bridge in Limassol.

The 92-page report was compiled by investigators Savvas Matsas and Antonis Alexandropoulos and handed over to the Attorney General a week ago.

At the same time, Loukaides also called on Savvides to formulate a formal reply based on the findings hinting that the Attorney General did not adequately respond to Nicolaou’s family’s pleas for justice.

Legal obligations need to be respected in line with an earlier judgment by the European Court of Human Rights which stated that Cypriot police had bungled the initial investigation into the young soldier’s death, the lawyer also noted in his letter.