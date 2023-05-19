Jet2 to launch new routes from Liverpool, including Pafos

NewsLocalJet2 to launch new routes from Liverpool, including Pafos

UK’s Jet2.com leisure carrier has confirmed plans to launch routes to 20 European destinations – including Pafos in Cyprus – as of March 28, 2024.

The new routes will depart from the carrier’s new base at Liverpool John Lennon Airport.

Liverpool John Lennon (LPL) Airport CEO John Irving has said: “It’s great to have seven new routes available that we know will be popular with holidaymakers and for our local independent travel agents to be able to sell.”

Service to Pafos, Rhodes, Zante, Bourgas, Gran Canaria, Menorca and Madeira will be exclusive to Jet2.

Jet2 CEO Steve Heapy said the base represents a “significant investment” in the Liverpool city region, with four based aircraft coming into operation and the creation of more than 200 new jobs.

The first flights will start on March 28, 2024.

Liverpool is served by seven carriers on a scheduled basis at present.

EasyJet has a 46.2% share of capacity, while Ryanair commands 43.6%.

