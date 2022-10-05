Ukrainian woman involved in Russian flag day knife incident pleads not guilty

A 55-year-old Ukrainian woman who was filmed waving a knife at Russians celebrating their National Flag Day (August 22) in Larnaca has pleaded not guilty to charges against her.

The hearing took place on Wednesday at Larnaca District Court.

According to Larnaca police spokesman Haris Hadjiyiasemi, the woman is facing charges of common assault, transporting a knife outside a private residence, drunkenness, racism, causing a public disturbance, and possession of a weapon with intent to incite terror.

The next hearing will take place on December 5.

The incident took place on August 22 near Panayia Faneromeni church in Larnaca, where a group of Russians had gathered in an open plot to celebrate the inauguration of the Russian flag via a motorcade procession.

According to Reuters, the Russians had created the “Z” symbol which has become synonymous with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The 55-year-old woman appeared at the location from a nearby apartment blog, wielding a knife while moving threateningly toward the crowd, before being arrested by police who were there to accompany the convoy.

The incident caused a strong reaction by Moscow. Maria Zakharova, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, described the attack as “an act of terror” and asked Cypriot Authorities to “protect Russian citizens.”

