Ukrainian woman imprisoned after brandishing knife at Larnaca pro-Russia gathering released early

A 55-year-old Ukrainian woman sentenced in March to six months in prison after she had brandished a knife at a pro-Russia gathering in Larnaca was released on Friday, Philenews reports.

The incident took place on the evening of August 22 last year when the woman approached a group of about 20 people celebrating Russia’s flag day.

Videos had circulated on social media showing a distressed woman holding a knife and staggering towards the small group gathered in a central open-air space.

Her early release was decided by the newly established Court of Appeals which took into consideration mitigating reasons argued by her defence lawyer.

The Appeals Court also said that she had already been behind bars for four months and that was enough.

It should be noted that the accused had lost her brother during the early days of the invasion of Russia in the Ukraine.