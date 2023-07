Traffic police arrested a 42-year-old Ukrainian man who was clocked driving at 235km an hour on the Kofinou stretch of the Nicosia-Larnaca highway early on Saturday.

He was almost two and a half times the speed limit and under the influence of both alcohol and drugs – specifically cocaine, police also told state radio.

The driver will remain in custody until Monday, but police refused to say what type of car he was driving.