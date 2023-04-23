UK using Akrotiri as base to evacuate British citizens from Sudan

The British government has launched its mission to evacuate diplomatic staff from Sudan using RAF Akrotiri in Limassol as a base, the UK’s Ministry of Defence has confirmed.

In a statement from the defence secretary, Ben Wallace, the ministry said that the operation involved more than 1,200 service personnel from the 16th Air Assault Brigade, the Royal Marines and the RAF.

“The operation involved more than 1200 British personnel from 16 Air Assault Brigade, the Royal Marines and the RAF. I am grateful to all our partners including Cyprus,” Wallace said in a tweet.

“A significant escalation in violence and threats to embassy staff” was cited as the reason for the evacuation.

In a statement, the prime minister, Rishi Sunak, described it as “a complex and rapid evacuation” and praised “the commitment of our diplomats and bravery of the military personnel who carried out this difficult operation.”

Sunak said “We are continuing to pursue every avenue to end the bloodshed in Sudan and ensure the safety of British nationals remaining in the country. I urge the parties to lay down their arms and implement an immediate humanitarian ceasefire to ensure civilians can leave conflict zones.”

Meanwhile, the Greek government said it is planning its own missions to evacuate Greek and Cypriot citizens from Sudan.

According to Deputy Minister for Diaspora Greeks Andreas Katsaniotis, the number of Greek and Cypriot citizens who requested to be evacuated from Sudan is 120.

Battles between rival military factions in Sudan have triggered a humanitarian crisis.

The eruption of fighting eight days ago between the army and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group has killed hundreds of civilians and trapped many thousands in their homes, prompting foreign states to hasten the evacuation of their citizens from the country.

