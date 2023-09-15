NewsLocalUK to ban American XL bully dogs by the end of the...

UK to ban American XL bully dogs by the end of the year

American Bully Xl
American Bully Xl

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Friday American XL bully dogs would be banned by the end of the year, saying the animals were responsible for a series of serious attacks.

XL bully dogs have a stocky, muscular appearance and a heavier bone structure than pit bulls.

Announcing the move, Sunak said he “shares the nation’s horror” regarding recent dog attacks. Sunak said a man was killed on Thursday in a dog attack in central England which involved a suspected XL bully dog.

“It’s clear this is not about a handful of badly trained dogs, it’s a pattern of behaviour and it cannot go on,” Sunak said in a video message. “I want to reassure people that we are urgently working on ways to stop these attacks and protect the public.”

(Reuters)

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
New project empowers change through art and collaboration
Next article
Cyprus sees 4.2% drop in government spending on fire protection

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros