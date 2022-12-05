UK pensioner accused of killing wife in Paphos to face manslaughter charge

NewsLocalUK pensioner accused of killing wife in Paphos to face manslaughter charge

David Hunter, a British pensioner who admitted to killing his wife in Paphos in 2021, is set to face charges for manslaughter after the defence and prosecution agreed to change the initial premeditated murder charge during a court hearing on Monday.

The change will have to be approved by the Attorney General before being ratified.

Hunter will remain in custody until December 13, when the trial will take place.

According to CNA, Hunter is expected to plead guilty to the manslaughter charges.

Hunter, 74, has admitted to killing his terminally ill wife, Janice, who suffered from blood cancer in Tremithousa, Paphos in 2021. He allegedly suffocated her and then tried to end his own life by taking an overdose.

He said his wife had asked him to help her die.

Euthanasia is illegal in Cyprus.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
