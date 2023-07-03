UK mother seeks help to bring daughter ‘home’ after Ayia Napa buggy accident

Leanne Horrocks has made a heartfelt plea for support after her daughter, Ellie, was involved in a buggy accident in Ayia Napa on June 26.

Ellie is hospitalised in an intensive care unit in Nicosia, as she suffered a severe head injury, along with a fractured spinal cord and clavicle when the quad bike she was driving overturned on Ayia Napa’s Cape Greco Avenue.

Leanne is now reaching out for help to bring Ellie back to the UK to receive neurological treatment at a hospital in Manchester. To facilitate this, she has created a GoFundMe page, which has garnered over £65,000 in donations within just three days. These funds will cover the expenses associated with repatriating Ellie from Nicosia General Hospital, as her insurance does not provide coverage for such arrangements.

Her aunt Sarah said Ellie had moved to Cyprus in May to work in a bar and ‘experience life’.

“She’s young, so she likes going out with her friends, she’s got loads and loads of friends, but she’s also just a very creative person,” Sarah told the Manchester Evening News.

“She’s a really, really, well-loved girl.”

She said that the 22-year-old had hired a buggy to go and see the sunset on another part of the resort when she was forced to swerve to avoid an oncoming car.

Her biggy overturned, and Ellie was left with serious injuries to her head and spine.

Mum Leanne has flown to Cyprus to visit Ellie in Nicosia Hospital – but they’re hoping to be able to raise enough money to bring Ellie home to recover.

“It’s awful – none of us are sleeping,” she said.

In a statement on the GoFundMe page, mum Leanne said the family would ‘really appreciate’ any support.

“Your donation will go directly towards the cost of on-going medical treatment in Cyprus and an air ambulance back to the UK,” she wrote.

“Any amount you can contribute will help Ellie to get the care and treatment she needs to reach a full recovery.”

“As you can imagine this is any parent’s worst nightmare and I desperately need to get her home.”

