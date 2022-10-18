UK Minister for Europe assures of support for Cyprus settlement

The new UK Minister for Europe Leo Docherty reaffirmed the British government’s support for a settlement to the Cyprus issue within the UN parameters, based on a bi-zonal, bi-communal federation.

In a response letter to the Board of British Cypriots, Docherty saud: “We believe that the best way to address the situation in Cyprus remains through a just and lasting settlement on the island in line with UN parameters. The UK will continue to provide support to this UN-led process and advocate a solution in line with UN parameters based on the model of a bi- zonal, bi-communal federation – a model that is internationally accepted and one that we believe to be broad enough to address the concerns of both sides.”

He added that 1974 continues to cast a long shadow over Cyprus and noted that the UK led the international response to Turkish actions in 1974, including through drafting UNSCR 353 calling for the immediate withdrawal of Turkish troops.

“The UK calls for all sides to avoid any actions or statements that could damage the prospects for a settlement. Ultimately, it is for the Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot leaders to decide on the details of a settlement. In the meantime, the UK will continue to contribute to a settlement, including through our deployment of military personnel to the UN Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP), and our support for the UN-led Settlement Process,” adds Docherty.

The Minister for Europe also hails the bilateral relationship between the UK and Cyprus which “has never been stronger”. He refers to a broad range of areas of cooperation and expresses the UK Government’s hope to deepen this relationship.