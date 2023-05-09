UK Minister Docherty thanks Cyprus for Sudan evacuation effort in local visit

UK Minister for Europe Leo Docherty is in Cyprus today in a bid to deepen bilateral ties, in light of the recent cooperation between the two countries to evacuate citizens from warring Sudan.

According to a press release by the UK High Commission in Nicosia, Docherty will meet President Christodoulides to thank him and local authorities for their contribution to the evacuation of British and Cypriot nationals from Sudan, which was the largest and longest evacuation effort of any Western nation.

The British Minister will also reiterate and discuss the UK’s support for a just and lasting solution to the Cyprus settlement process, the press release notes.

“I want to sincerely thank our Cypriot friends for their cooperation in the successful evacuation of 2,450 people fleeing war in Sudan,” Docherty said.

“The evacuation effort, the longest and largest of any Western nation, is strong testament to the unique and special bond between our two countries,” he added.

Following, Docherty will meet with Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos to explore how the UK and Cyprus can build upon the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the two countries to boost collaboration on foreign policy, security, science, climate and trade.

The British Minister for Europe will also meet Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar to discuss the Cyprus issue.

Concluding his visit, Docherty will meet British peacekeepers serving with UNFICYP and will tour the British base in Dhekelia to greet serving military and civilian personnel and thank them for their role in the evacuation efforts from Sudan.

