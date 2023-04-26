UK has evacuated more than 300 people from Sudan (VIDEOS)

Britain has evacuated 301 people from conflict-ridden Sudan and the aim is to reach a total of eight British evacuation flights by the end of Wednesday, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s spokesman said.

Sunak told lawmakers that a large-scale evacuation of British nationals was underway to help Britons stranded in the North African country.

His spokesman said that four flights had departed Sudan and another was being loaded as of 1200 GMT, and that Britain aimed to continue evacuation flights over the coming days.

“Four flights have now departed, carrying 301 people,” the spokesman told reporters, adding four further flights were expected over the course of Wednesday.

“We intend to keep running the evacuation flights… It is a fast moving situation and it is something kept under close review bearing in mind there is a time-limited ceasefire.”

Cyprus serving as base for evacuations

A passenger plane belonging to Britain’s Royal Air Force with about 40 civilians on board landed on the island of Cyprus on Tuesday, a spokesperson for Cyprus’s foreign ministry said late evening.

The spokesman said that subsequent flights had been full or close to full. While the majority of people on the flights were British nationals, the spokesman gave no breakdown of the nationalities on board, saying other nationalities might have been offered seats on a flight-by-flight basis.

Irfan Siddiq, the British High Commissioner to Cyprus said he expects “multiple hundreds” of people to arrive from Sudan today.

Siddiq, who is also a former UK ambassador to Sudan, told Sky News: “Over the last 24 hours we had three flights come in from Sudan with around 200-240 people on board and around 170 of them have already boarded a plane back to the UK.”

Several more flights are expected throughout the day.

Asked how they were prioritising who to get out first, Siddiq said: “When we started this operation we were actively reaching out to those we believed were most vulnerable and inviting them to come to the airport.

“But as soon as it became clear there was a huge amount of demand and this route was viable we have essentially opened it up to all British nationals who feel able to make it to the airfield.

“People are essentially being boarded on a first come, first serve basis.”

After Britons arrive in Larnaca they are being processed by Cypriot officials and then being put on charter flights arranged by the UK back to Britain, he added.

Update from @IrfanUKAmb on the evacuation of British nationals from Sudan, who are coming to the UK via Cyprus. In a fast-moving situation these figures were correct at the time of interview, with further flights to come. pic.twitter.com/K4zpcQ2oGG — UK in Cyprus (@UKinCyprus) April 26, 2023

Britain began a large-scale evacuation of its citizens on Tuesday, following other nations in pulling people out of Sudan where violent clashes between the army and a paramilitary group called Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have killed hundreds of people and stranded foreigners.

The government has estimated that around 4,000 Britons were stuck in Sudan.

A British military plane carrying the first group of civilian UK nationals evacuated from Sudan arrived in Cyprus late on Tuesday. Sudan latest: https://t.co/Tj5Hfru8R5 pic.twitter.com/vyYJHz5AuA — Sky News (@SkyNews) April 26, 2023

(With information from Reuters and Sky News)

