UK-Cypriot Labour MP Bambos Charalambous suspended over sexaul assault allegations

Enfield Southgate MP Bambos Charalambous has been suspended following a complaint made by a fellow Labour Party member accusing him of sexual assault, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Charalambous had his Labour Party whip revoked by party officials last week. At the time, it was reported that a formal complaint had been filed against him, but no specific details were provided.

Since then, Labour insiders have linked Charalambous to media reports from May, in which a female Labour MP alleged that she had been sexually assaulted by a male shadow minister. These reports initially surfaced on the website Tortoise and were later covered by outlets like The Guardian and the BBC.

Until his suspension, Charalambous had been serving in Keir Starmer’s shadow cabinet but stepped down from his role on Friday, the same day his suspension was announced. When contacted by The Dispatch, both Charalambous and the Labour Party did not deny the connection between the media reports from May and the recent suspension.

According to the national media reports, the alleged incident occurred nearly two years ago after a summer party in London. The female MP reportedly lodged a complaint with both the Metropolitan Police and Labour whips in March of this year. However, in May, the Met announced that they would not investigate the incident at the victim’s request.

Despite this, The Dispatch has learned that the incident was subsequently reported through the Labour Party’s official complaints process last week, resulting in Charalambous’ suspension within 24 hours. An investigation is now underway.

It’s important to note that a suspension of Labour Party membership and the removal of the whip does not imply guilt.

In a statement released on Friday, Charalambous expressed support for the investigation, stating that it was “right and proper” for it to proceed and that he would fully cooperate. He has not provided any further comments regarding this matter.

Charalambous was first elected to the House of Commons in the 2017 General Election, defeating former Conservative MP David Burrowes. He won re-election in 2019 with a slightly reduced vote share and was subsequently appointed as a shadow minister. Prior to his parliamentary career, Charalambous served as a councillor, representing Palmers Green at Enfield Civic Centre for 24 years.