UK couple named “Tourism Ambassadors” of Ayia Napa after 20 visits

A couple from the United Kingdom have been named “Tourism Ambassadors” of Ayia Napa after visiting the area 20 times, the local municipality announced.

Fiona Jean Richardson and David Scott were honoured during a small ceremony at the Ayia Napa town hall and received a decorative plaque.

Ayia Napa municipality cultural officer Maria Tofini thanked the couple for choosing to holiday at the seaside resort so many times, adding that they play an important role in advertising the tourism product of the area to the UK and abroad.

She also pointed out that “they are residents of Ayia Napa and not simply visitors.”