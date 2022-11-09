UK and Scandinavian countries saved the tourist year in Famagusta, hoteliers say

Tourists from the UK and Scandinavian countries saved the tourist year in Famagusta area, the Pancyprian Association of Famagusta Hoteliers said.

Members of the Association met on November 4 to review the year and analyse prospects for 2023.

“This year was more satisfactory than expected. The Russian invasion of Ukraine and the sanctions imposed on Russia had a negative impact since 600,000 tourists did not come to the area,” the Association said in an announcement.

The significant hole left by the Russian market remains, they added. “We understand that it is extremely difficult to close this hole in 2022, as well as in the years to come.”

The Famagusta area was affected more than any other area of Cyprus due to its dependence on the Russian market, the announcement noted.

“Our effort this year focused on other markets aiming to reduce losses. This target has been partially achieved and in relation to the fact that a number of hotels remained closed while others hosted Ukrainian refugees, the number of rooms on offer was reduced,” the hoteliers said.

In addition, hoteliers also faced rising prices and staff shortages, they stressed.

However, problems were partly mitigated due to efforts by Deputy Ministry of Tourism and the Transport Ministry which increased flights from other tourist markets.