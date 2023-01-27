U.S. company Wrike opens office in Cyprus; relocates 150 employees

US-based work management company Wrike has opened an office in Cyprus, according to an Invest Cyprus announcement.

Wrike, a California-based provider of collaborative work management solutions, has relocated more than 150 employees from engineering, marketing, customer support, and finance to Nicosia, Invest Cyprus said.

“Cyprus’s status as an emerging European technology hub has been strengthened by Wrike’s decision to open offices in Nicosia,” said George Campanellas, CEO of Invest Cyprus, “Wrike joins the growing tech ecosystem in Cyprus which showcases that the country is an ideal place to live and work. It proves that the new strategy in innovation and tech is driving the island’s evolution into a modern business and entrepreneurial hub.”

Andrew Filev, the CEO and Founder of Wrike pointed to the competitive advantages offered by Cyprus compared to other potential investment destinations.

“Our company has chosen an excellent jurisdiction through which we can focus on building the world’s most powerful work management platform,” says Filev. “The assistance we have received from Invest Cyprus has been valuable and professional, and we hope our continued expansions in the country contribute to Cyprus’ position as Europe’s next big tech hub. It’s good to know that in Invest Cyprus, we have a partner that is able to help us compete internationally.”

Campanellas added: “In the midst of the global economic downturn, Invest Cyprus stands ready to provide guidance and support to international companies setting up operations on the island. As well as being a vote of confidence in Cyprus, Wrike’s decision is a testament to the island’s overall economic strength.”

Cyprus’s geographical location, at the crossroads of Europe, Asia and Africa, alongside its highly-skilled, multi-lingual workforce, robust legal framework and business friendly environment make it the ideal investment destination for tech and business, said Campanellas.