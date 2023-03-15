U.N. official reiterates commitment to Cyprus problem solution after meeting Christodoulides, Tatar

U.N. Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, Rosemary DiCarlo, reiterated on Wednesday the commitment of the U.N. Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, towards a solution to the Cyprus problem.

In a short statement meeting President Christodoulides at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia, DiCarlo said that she wished the newly-elected head-of-state success during his term.

“We discussed at length the Cyprus issue and we just want to reiterate the commitment of the Secretary–General to supporting a resolution of the Cyprus issue,” she added.

After the meeting with President Christodoulides, DiCarlo met with Turkish Cypriot leader, Ersin Tatar, “to discuss further a way forward.”

In the afternoon DiCarlo inaugurated a photography exhibition on the participation of women in Cyprus talks, outside Ledra Palace, and met with a bi-communal group of women.

Later, she will meet with the members of the Committee on Missing Persons in Cyprus (CMP).

On Thursday she will visit the Nicosia buffer zone and will fly with a helicopter along the ceasefire line from Nicosia to Famagusta. In Famagusta, she will meet with Slovak peacekeepers and she may also visit the fenced-off city of Varosha.

DiCarlo will meet on Thursday with a bicommunal group of young people, before leaving Cyprus on Friday.