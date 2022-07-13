Two young men arrested for clashes in Geri

Membes of the Police in Nicosia have arrested two young men to facilitate investigations into a case of car arson and clashes. Specifically, last night the Police received information about clashes at a field in Geri and about a car burning nearby.

Members of the Police who went to the area saw a group of young men throwing stones and pieces of wood at a car on fire. When the young people saw the policemen, they ran away but the Policemen managed to catch two of them.

In his testimony, the owner of the car said that while he was with his friends he saw a group of people attacking his car and then setting it on fire.

Investigations continue.