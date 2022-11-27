Two women find and keep wallet

NewsLocalTwo women find and keep wallet

Paphos Mall security guard finds wallet with €1450

On a Saturday afternoon, a man shopping at a fruit market in Paphos lost his wallet with a large sum of money.

The Police checked the business’s closed circuit and saw two women taking the wallet.

Photos of the two women were released to the press and the women soon appeared at the Police Station.

The two women are mother and daughter from Bulgaria and are now in Paphos. They were seen on camera finding the wallet, then continuing their shopping, and then leaving the shop without giving the wallet to anyone in charge.

A Police source clarified, however, that the women are not relieved from responsibilities since it is believed that they intended to keep the foreign property.
Consequently, the Police took the two before the Paphos District Court and a case will be brought against them soon.

 

