Two weeks of paid parental leave in Cyprus at first stage

The European directive may refer to eight weeks of paid parental leave, however, at the first stage in Cyprus, the allowance for the parental week will be provided for only two weeks.

Consequently, people with children aged six or seven will not be able to receive the allowance for eight weeks, given that paternal leave must be taken before the child turns eight.

In essence, the EU directive will be adopted in instalments. Six draft bills have been submitted to Parliament to harmonize Cypriot legislation with the EU directive. The bills are expected to be discussed at the House Labor Committee before they go to the House Plenum for approval.

The Directive on Work-Life Balance for Parents and Carers 2019/1158 provides for a paid paternal leave for two months.

The harmonized bill provides for 18 weeks of parental leave for parents with children up to eight years old – for each child – with an allowance paid for the eight weeks.

Employees are required to notify their employer one month before the beginning of the parental leave.

Furthermore, the parental leave can be taken in parts with the minimum duration being one week and a maximum of five weeks for each calendar year.

However, this will not be repaid immediately. Initially, the allowance will be paid for a total period of six weeks until 1 August 2024 and for a total period of eight weeks as of 2 August 2024.

The allowance will amount to 72% of the weekly value of the insurance unit.

