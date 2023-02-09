Two Turkish Cypriot teachers pulled out dead from quake wreckage in Turkey

Two Turkish Cypriot teachers were found dead on Wednesday evening under the debris of the quake-hit Isias Hotel in Antiyaman, Turkey.

Both were with a Turkish Cypriot delegation of students taking part in competitions there, according to Kibris Postasi.

One teacher was accompanying the TC students who were in Adiyaman at the time of the first major earthquake. The body was identified by the teacher’s wife who was there, watching rescuers digging out bodies.

The other dead teacher was at the hotel with his 13-year-old son when the quake hit.

Search and rescue activity is ongoing at the wreckage of the Isias Hotel where the group of Turkish Cypriot students were staying.