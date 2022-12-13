NewsLocalTwo teenage girls missing since Sunday (PHOTOS)

Two teenage girls missing since Sunday (PHOTOS)

Two teenage girls are missing since Sunday from the place they are staying in Nicosia and police are asking for help to trace them.

This is what Philenews reported on Tuesday, adding that the two are:

Marie Jeanne Florentina Iosef, 17, from Romania and Maria Giorgiana Al Zamani, 15, from Cyprus.

Marie Jeanne Florentina Iosef is thin, about 1.65 metres tall, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Maria Giorgiana Al Zamani  is thin, about 1.60 metres tall with long, sandy blonde hair.

Anyone with useful information is asked to contact CID Nicosia on 22-802222 o the Citizens hot Line on 1460 or their nearest police station.

By Annie Charalambous
